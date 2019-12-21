The Heritage Generals finished up 1-3 in the Christian Heritage Middle School tournament in Dalton over the weekend.
After an opening loss to the host team on Thursday, Heritage fell to New Hope in pool play by a score of 45-29 on Friday.
Will Riddell had a team-high seven points for the Generals, followed by five each from Lennon Barrett and Max Owens. Jackson Wright had four points and Kaleb Gallman added three. J.C. Armour and Brady Chandler both scored two, while Caiden Bauldwin chipped in with one.
On Saturday, Heritage began play in the single-elimination bracket with a 40-35 victory over New Hope in a rematch. Chandler set the pace with 14 points, followed by Armour, Gallman and Bauldwin with seven apiece. Riddell added three points and Wright picked up two.
However, the Generals' weekend would end with a 43-34 loss to Adairsville in the semifinals later on Saturday. Armour had nine points for Heritage. Gallman finished with seven, while Owens and Chandler each scored six. Barrett (three), Bauldwin (two) and Riddell (one) rounded out the scoring.
Heritage (9-6) will face St. Jude on Jan. 3.