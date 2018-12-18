The Generals played host to the Lake Forest Bruins from Bradley County, Tenn. in a non-league battle on Monday and needed overtime before finally pulling off the win.
Heritage (8-2) led 28-15 at intermission and still had a 10-point lead entering the fourth quarter. But the Bruins would storm back in the final seven minutes and hit the game-tying bucket at the end of regulation to send it to overtime.
However, the Generals would limit the Bruins to just two points in the extra session to claim a 53-48 victory.
Kaden Swope had 18 points in the win, followed by Paxton McCrary with 11 and J.D. Black with nine. Bryce Travillian scored six points, Kaleb Biddle had five and Payton Newman's four points rounded out the scoring.
Results of the girls' game had not been provided as of press time.