Gordon Lee's Lady Trojans got the only three points in overtime and picked up a 24-21 victory over Chattanooga Valley Thursday night in Flintstone.
Kaitlyn Wagoner and Dallas Wagoner had eight points apiece for the Lady Trojans. Tenslee Wilson had four points, while Emma Phillips and Seanna Norton had two points apiece.
Miriam Gaines had eight points to lead the Lady Eagles. Katieann Thompson added five points and Autumn Pasley finished with four.
In the boys' game, the Trojans jumped out to a 12-6 lead after the first period and went on to a 32-24 victory.
Holt Roberts had 11 points and Nate Dunfee added nine points for Gordon Lee, followed by five points from Kade Cowan, three by Brodie Genter and two points each from Jordan Underwood and Blake Rodgers.
Matthew Ramsey had nine points for CVMS, while Judd Anderson scored six. Anderson and Jakobe Turner were praised for their defensive efforts.
Gordon Lee will play Tuesday at Trion, while Chattanooga Valley will head to Trenton to face Dade that same day.