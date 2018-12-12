The Gordon Lee Trojans stormed out to a 14-2 lead after one quarter and never looked back in a 53-29 road victory over Trion.
Eight different players scored for the Trojans, led by Kade Cowan with 10 points. Nate Dunfee added nine points and Hunter Holmes had eight. Holt Roberts finished with seven points. Conner Whitman had six points and a team-high nine rebounds, while Brodie Genter also had six points. Five points from Blake Rodgers and two from Jordan Underwood rounded out the scoring.
Results of the girls' varsity game had not been provided as of press time.