The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans rallied from a 25-14 deficit at halftime to get past Saddle Ridge, 49-48 in an NGAC game in Rock Spring on Thursday.
Emma Phillips had a career-high 24 points for Gordon Lee. Kaitlyn Wagoner and Riley Shirley had eight points each. Seanna Norton finished with six points and Sophia McDonald added one in the win.
FanTasja Barber poured in 23 points for the Lady Mustangs. Lexi Baker added nine points and Haven Yancy finished with six. Four points from Haynie Gilstrap, three by Vianca Segerra, two from Jadha Ayala and one by Olivia Hitchcox rounded out the scoring for the home team.
Gordon Lee finished the game 25-of-43 at the foul line, while Saddle Ridge made 11 of its 24 shots from the charity stripe.
In the nightcap, the Trojans jumped out to a 26-11 lead at halftime and added 28 points in the third quarter alone before going on to a 65-29 victory over the Mustangs.
Four players finished in double figures for Gordon Lee, including 16 by Holt Roberts, 12 by Conner Whitman and 11 each by Nate Dunfee and Kade Cowan. Jordan Underwood had six points. Josh Underwood finished with five, while Blake Rodgers and Hunter Holmes had two points each.
Nick Green had 13 points to lead the Mustangs, including a 7-of-10 performance at the free throw line. Jaiden Smith added six points. Cole Spears finished with five. Eathen Guffey had three points and Marvin Johnson finished with two.
In the boys' junior varsity game, Gordon Lee rolled to a 58-14 win. Individual statistics for the Trojans were not available as of press time.
Jason Guffey had five points for the Mustangs, followed by Aiden Hannibal with four, Greyson Potts with three and Max Davis with two.