The Gordon Lee Trojans stormed out to a 14-2 lead after one quarter and never looked back in a 53-29 road victory over Trion.
Eight different players scored for the Trojans, led by Kade Cowan with 10 points. Nate Dunfee added nine points and Hunter Holmes had eight. Holt Roberts finished with seven points. Conner Whitman had six points and a team-high nine rebounds, while Brodie Genter also had six points. Five points from Blake Rodgers and two from Jordan Underwood rounded out the scoring.
In the girls' game, the Lady Trojans fell by a count of 34-27.
Kaitlyn Wagoner had six points for Gordon Lee, followed by Dallas Wagoner with five and Riley Shirley and Seanna Norton with four each. Abigail Ashley and Emma Phillips had three points apiece, while Sophia McDonald had two points to round out the scoring.