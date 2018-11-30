Down 15-7 after one quarter of play on Thursday, the Gordon Lee Trojans chipped away at Dade County's lead for the remainder of the night. However, the home team was unable to completely make up the deficit as they dropped a 47-45 decision to the Wolverines in an NGAC contest.
Nate Dunfee had 11 points and six rebounds for the Trojans. Brodie Genter added 11 points. Kade Cowan had 10 points and five rebounds. Holt Roberts hit a pair of 3-pointers and finished with eight points, while Conner Whitman had five points and five boards.
Scores and results of the girls' game had not been provided as of press time.