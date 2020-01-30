Three of the top four seeds in the North Georgia Athletic Conference girls' basketball tournament will play on Friday night, while one lower-seeded team is set to crash the party.
Fourth-seeded Trion earned its invite to the semifinals with a win over fifth-seeded Chattanooga Valley on Thursday night, but sixth-seeded LaFayette, the host team, pulled off the upset of third-seeded Heritage to earn at least one more night in uniform.
Trion 48, Chattanooga Valley 26
The Lady Bulldogs took the lead after one quarter and never relinquished it as they rolled to the victory behind 14 points from Iziah McCutchins.
Mylee Howard and Desiree Powell had seven points each for the Lady Eagles. Jamiah Lewis finished with six points. Camby Arthur had with three, followed by Alexis Wheeler with two and Georgia Anderson with one.
LaFayette 34, Heritage 32
The Lady Ramblers took a 15-11 lead into halftime, maintained the four-point lead after the third period and held on at the end to pick up the narrow victory.
Michaela Baker scored 15 of her 18 points in the second half and nine in the fourth quarter for the Lady Ramblers. Maggie Green had eight points. Suki Williams finished with seven and Kenedy Ludy chipped in with one.
Macie Collins scored 14 points for the Lady Generals. Dayonna Perryman scored nine points and Natalie Vaughn added five. Two points each from Katie Coke and Alexis Faulkenberry rounded out the scoring for Heritage.
Top-seeded Ringgold will take on Trion at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, while second-seeded Lakeview will square off with LaFayette at 7 p.m. The winners will play for the championship on Saturday at 11 am. The entire tournament is being held at LaFayette Middle School.