The first four games of the North Georgia Athletic Conference 2019 basketball tournament were played on Saturday and four more games are on tap for Monday.
Middle School Basketball: First day complete at NGAC tournament
Chattanooga Valley girls 35, LaFayette 26
Miriam Gaines had seven points for the Lady Eagles in the victory, followed by Madison Lennon and Halie Thompson with five points each.
Shelby Madden had 14 points for the Lady Ramblers.
Saddle Ridge girls 38, Rossville 6
Haynie Gilstrap had a dozen points to lead the Lady Mustangs, while Shayla Rosson scored all six points for the Lady Bulldogs.
Rossville boys 49, Saddle Ridge 28
Darian Burks had 18 points and Zion Irvin added 16 to help the Bulldogs to the win.
Cole Spears had 11 points for the Mustangs, while Eathan Guffey added six.
Trion boys 42, Chattanooga Valley 37
Nathan Willingham had nine points for the Bulldogs, while Jase Mason chipped in with eight.
Judd Anderson had eight points for the Eagles.
Due to the threat of winter weather on Tuesday, four games will be played in the tournament at Lakeview Middle School on Monday.
At 4:30 p.m., in the school's primary gym, the Ringgold boys will take on Rossville, followed at 5:45 by the Lakeview boys against Trion.
Next door in the auxiliary gymnasium, Lakeview's girls will face Saddle Ridge at 4:30 p.m., followed at 5:45 by the game between Heritage and Chattanooga Valley.