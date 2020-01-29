The semifinals of the North Georgia Athletic Conference boys' basketball tournament are now set and both games will feature battles between Catoosa and Walker County teams.
Top-seeded Heritage take on fourth-seeded LaFayette on Friday at 5:45 p.m., while second-seeded Ringgold will square off with third-seeded Chattanooga Valley at 8:15. The entire tournament is taking place at LaFayette Middle School.
Chattanooga Valley 60, Dade 52
Wednesday night saw the Eagles put four players in double figures, three with double doubles, as they eliminated the sixth-seeded Wolverines.
Judd Anderson had 18 points and 17 rebounds for the winners. Matthew Ramsey scored 14 points and collected 10 steals. Parker Metcalf had a career night with 14 points and 10 rebounds, while D.J. Martin also scored 10 points for CVMS.
LaFayette 58, Trion 35
The Ramblers put up 22 points in the second quarter alone and led the fifth-seeded Bulldogs 35-13 at intermission before coasting to the victory.
Dawson Pendergrass had 23 points for the Ramblers. Isaiah McKenzie finished with 18 points and Caden Hinton added 10. Four points from Julian Lees and three by A.J. Thompson rounded out the scoring for LaFayette.