Omari Cleary scored 12 of his team-high 14 points in the second half and Matthew Ramsey scored eight of his 11 points in the final two quarters as the Chattanooga Valley Eagles began the new season with a 40-28 victory at Saddle Ridge on Tuesday.
Judd Anderson had six points for Chattanooga Valley (1-0), while Coach Corey Lingerfelt praised Anderson, Izaac Bryant, Jakobe Turner and Austyn Acuff for their efforts and hustle on the defensive end of the floor.
Jaiden Smith poured in 14 points for the Mustangs (0-2), followed by Nick Green and Cole Spears with six each. Eathen Guffey rounded out the scoring with two points.
In the girls' game, Vianca Segurra hit two 3-pointers and finished with 16 points, while Lexi Baker scored all eight of her points in the first quarter, as the Lady Mustangs picked up a 42-29 victory.
Haynie Gilstrap had six points for the Saddle Ridge (1-0), who scored 18 points in the opening period and led 30-13 at intermission. FanTasja Barber and Haven Yancy had four points each, while Sara Pendley and Kamryn Johnson had two points apiece.
Miriam Gaines finished with nine points for the CVMS (0-1). Madison Lennon had eight points and Haile Thompson added seven in the loss.