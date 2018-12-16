The Chattanooga Valley Eagles won the end-of-year NGAC junior varsity basketball tournament on Saturday, winning at LaFayette, 37-24, in the finals. It is the first boys' basketball championship of any kind for CVMS since the 2001-2002 season.
CVMS opened Saturday with a 37-25 win over Trion as Matthew Ramsey led the team with 10 points. John Hill had nine, while Parker Metcalf and Matthew Dunn added four apiece.
The second game saw Hill go for nine points again in the Eagles' 42-30 win over Lakeview. Metcalf scored eight points, while Deonte Martin and Kain Brown had seven each.
In the championship tilt against the Ramblers, Hill dropped in 11 points, while Andrew Johnson added 10 and Dunn had seven in the victory.
The CVMS coaches credited Johnson, Metcalf, Judd Anderson and Jordan Montgomery for their work on the boards all day long.
Heritage boys 58, Gladden 39
The Generals stepped out of conference on Saturday and moved to 7-2 overall with a win in Chatsworth. Heritage led 22-5 after one quarter and never looked back.
Kaden Swope had 17 points, five rebounds and six steals, while Bryce Travillian added 13 points and five boards. Kaleb Biddle and J.D. Black both finished with seven points. Jedd Johnson had four points and four boards, while Paxton McCrary and J.C. Armour each had three points. McCrary also grabbed five rebounds.
Payton Newman had five boards and two points, while J.J. Hunt and Caiden Bauldwin both dropped in one.