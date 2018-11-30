The Chattanooga Valley Eagles used an 18-8 run in the second quarter to take control of the game before going on to a 47-41 victory over Trion Thursday night in Flintstone.
Omari McCleary had 14 points for the Eagles (2-1). Matthew Ramsey had 10 points. Jakobe Turner picked up seven points, followed by Izaac Bryant with six and Austyn Acuff with five. Turner and Bryant led the team in rebounds, while Bryant was also praised for his defensive effort.
In the night's first game, the Lady Bulldogs, who beat Chattanooga Valley by 30 points in a play day meeting four weeks ago, had a much tougher test this time around. The Lady Eagles, down eight points with four minutes to go, ended the fourth quarter on a 10-2 run to send the game to overtime tied at 33.
However, Trion, who missed two free throws with 1.4 seconds left in regulation, would hang on through a frantic finish to win the game, 37-35.
Miriam Gaines had six of her team-high 12 points in the fourth quarter to spur the CVMS comeback. Haile Thompson, Madison Lennon and Lexie Elswick all had four points apiece. Katieann Thompson finished with three points and a team-high eight rebounds, while Molly Pickard, Camby Arthur, Autumn Pasley and Emma Yarbrough all had two points apiece, while Cate Voyles chipped in with five rebounds.
Chattanooga Valley will face Lakeview this Tuesday in a doubleheader that will be played at LFO High School.