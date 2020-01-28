The top two seeds in the North Georgia Athletic Conference boys' basketball tournament advanced on Monday night, but did so in vastly different ways.
While second-seeded Ringgold rolled in its tournament opener at LaFayette Middle School, top-ranked Heritage got all they wanted from a county rival before finally pulling out the victory.
Ringgold 42, Gordon Lee 10
The Tigers led by eight points after one quarter and were up 26-5 at halftime as they moved on with a stifling defensive performance.
Luke Rominger led all scorers with 18 points, including four 3-pointers. Jacob Duarte, Ryder Fairchild, Zach Fow and Braxton Holtcamp all finished with four points each, while Gavin Lakin, Damian Woodard, John Searcy and Emery Gravitt all had two points apiece.
Luke Paris paced the Trojans with five points. Will McCutcheon and Parker Scott each had two points, while Braden Ramey chipped in with one.
Heritage 42, Lakeview 39
After trailing early, the Warriors took a 16-13 lead into halftime, but the Generals would outscore Lakeview 19-9 in the third quarter to regain a five-point lead.
Lakeview would open the final period on a 7-1 run to go back in front, 34-33. However, Brady Chandler would score his only points of the night on back-to-back 3-pointers to push the Generals' advantage back to five with just under three minutes to play.
With just under two minutes left, Lakeview's Rashad Rachel connected on an old-fashioned 3-point play to trim the Heritage lead back to two points, but that would be as close as the Warriors would get the rest of the way. Caiden Bauldwin would go 3 for 5 at the free throw line in the final period and Max Owens would steal a Lakeview pass in the closing seconds before dribbling out the clock to seal the win.
J.C. Armour had 11 points for Heritage. Owens and Kaleb Gallman both finished with 10 points, while Baldwin added five.
Rachel had 10 points to lead the Warriors. Rayshawn McGruder finished with nine points. Jacob Gregg and Eli Walker both recorded seven, followed by Carson Goff with four and Sebastian Nelson with three.