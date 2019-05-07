After tasting defeat for the first time all season late Tuesday night, Gordon Lee Middle School head baseball coach Jeff Guffey said he was interested to see how his Trojans would respond on Wednesday.
They responded with arguably the most thrilling victory in the long history of the program.
Trailing 3-1 and down to their final out against a Ringgold team determined to win a second consecutive North Georgia Athletic Conference championship, the Navy-and-White pulled off a comeback that folks in Chickamauga will be talking about for years as the Trojans scored three times to pull out a dramatic 4-3 victory in the third and deciding game of the championship series.
Guffey called it one of the most exciting games he's ever coached.
"I was really curious how we were going to overcome the loss last night, especially not having been in that situation all season long," he explained. "But these kids had the heart and the desire and they got the job done. They did an amazing job of not giving up, rolling with the punches and continuing to fight.
"I really hate it for Ringgold. They are a great team with some really great players who are going to do a lot of big things in high school, like our guys. I'm sure we sparked a fire in them after Game 1 on Monday and they really took it to us, but obviously I'm happy that we won."
The Tigers, who extended the series to a third game following a 5-4 win in Monday's nightcap - after losing 13-3 in Monday's opener - took a 3-0 lead into the bottom of the fifth inning of Game 3.
Ty Gilbert scored in the first on a wild pitch before delivering an RBI-single in the top of the second to score Hudson Moss, who had doubled and stole third earlier in the frame. That duo added to the lead in the fourth as Moss got a single before later scoring on Gilbert's sacrifice fly.
Kade Cowan delivered an RBI-single to score Cooper Jackson in the bottom of the fifth to get a run back for the Trojans, but that would be all Gordon Lee would get in the inning. Moss likely saved a run with a great sliding catch in left and the Tigers would flash more leather in the bottom of the sixth.
Sebastian Haggard gloved a tricky hop at second base before throwing to first for an out, while the inning ended with Brady Hermann's tough diving catch in center to preserve the 3-1 lead.
Jackson, the third pitcher of the day used by Gordon Lee, escaped a jam in the top of the seventh as he stranded two runners in scoring position, but things looked bleak for the home team after the first two batters in the bottom of the seventh were retired in order.
That's when the rally began.
Nate Dunfee got it going with a double and later took third on a balk, while Cowan capped a seven-pitch at-bat with an RBI-single to left to make it 3-2. Brodie Genter would swing and miss on what would have been the final strike of the game, but the ball got away as Genter took off for first base. An error would then allow both runners to move up into scoring position as Bo Rhudy stepped into box.
Rhudy would reach base on an error as Cowan scampered home with the tying run, while Genter held up at third. The dangerous Blake Rodgers was then intentionally walked to bring Holt Roberts to the plate. Roberts would deliver a hard-hit ball on a 1-0 pitch as Genter broke for home. Roberts' head-first slide into the bag just beat out the throw on a very close play as Genter crossed the plate to give the Trojans the title.
"As soon as Holt hit the ball, I was watching (Genter) at third, because my only goal was to score right there," Guffey explained. "I looked up just in time to see him slide into the bag. The umpire signaled safe and our guys went crazy. Like I said, Ringgold is really good, but it's just great to bring a championship back to Gordon Lee."
Roberts and Cowan had two hits each for the Trojans (17-1), while Jackson and Rodgers each had a single. Jackson also got the victory in relief. He threw the last two innings, walking three batters and striking out one. Rhudy got the start and allowed two earned runs on two hits and three walks in two innings of work. He struck out four batters, while Genter pitched the middle three innings. He allowed one earned run on two hits and two walks with two strikeouts.
Moss had the only multi-hit game for the Tigers (17-9), while Conner Christopher also had a single. Haggard pitched the first two innings, giving up one hit and one walk. Ross Norman pitched the next three innings, allowing one earned run on two hits and two walks. Gilbert threw the final 1.2 innings for the Tigers. He gave up four hits and one walk with three strikeouts, while only one of the three runs he allowed were earned.