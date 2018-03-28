Ringgold moved to 11-3 overall and 6-1 in the NGAC after a 15-0 win at Chattanooga Valley on Wednesday afternoon.
Ross Norman had three hits and knocked in four runs, while striking out one batter in two innings on the mound. Ty Gilbert had three hits and an RBI, while Brody Gann picked up two hits and drove in one run.
Kyle White and Mason Burt each added two hits. Mason Parker tripled and drove in a run. Robbie Bates had a hit and two RBIs, while Brent Bowman singled and brought in a run for the Tigers.
Hudson Chandler pitched two innings, finishing with four strikeouts, while White fanned two in his one inning of work.
Individual stats for the Eagles had not been provided as of press time.