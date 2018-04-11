The Ringgold Tigers gave up 11 walks, committed four errors and had a few other miscues that equaled to a 12-6 home loss to East Hamilton (Tenn.) Tuesday night at Seabolt Field.
The Hurricanes led 5-3 going into the top of the fifth when they struck for six runs to break the Tigers' backs. East Hamilton had just five hits on the night.
Mason Burt, Robbie Bates, Mason Parker and Ross Norman all threw for Ringgold, combining for three strikeouts.
Bates had a hit and two RBIs in the loss. Brent Bowman picked up two hits and an RBI. Kyle White had two hits, including a triple, while Parker and Aaron Elswick each had a hit.
Ringgold is now 11-6 overall and 6-1 in NGAC play.