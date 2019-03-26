Seven different Tigers had at least one RBI on Tuesday night as Ringgold Middle School (7-4, 6-0) picked up another conference victory with an 11-1 home win over Saddle Ridge.
Samuel Crew knocked in two runs, while Ty Gilbert, Sebastian Haggard, Deven Black, Jacob Garnica, Brady Hermann and Conner Christopher all knocked in one run apiece. Myles Hudson had a pair of doubles and scored twice.
Hudson, Christopher, Dawsyn Ware and Brent Lee Raby combined to allow one earned run on no hits and eight walks with nine strikeouts.
Saddle Ridge scored its only run in the top of the fourth inning. Cole Spears was hit by a pitch, stole second and third base and raced home on a wild pitch.