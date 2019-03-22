Four runs in the top of the first inning proved to be enough for the Ringgold Tigers (6-4 overall, 5-0 NGAC) on Thursday as they picked up a 5-2 victory at county rival Heritage.
Brent Lee Raby had two hits, including a two-run single in the first inning. Ty Gilbert also had two hits on the day, while Ross Norman and Brady Hermann had one RBI apiece.
Samuel Crew picked up the win. He went five innings, surrendering one earned run on three hits and two walks with six strikeouts. Norman pitched the final two innings. He gave up one earned run on two hits with a walk and two strikeouts.
Zachary Barrett had two hits and two RBIs for the Generals. Landon Skeen took the loss on the hill. He went three innings, allowing one earned run on four hits with three walks and three strikeouts. Garrison May threw four innings. He gave up just two hits and struck out three.
Gordon Lee 19, Chattanooga Valley 4
The Trojans were leading 9-4 in Flintstone on Thursday when they erupted for 10 runs in the top of the fifth inning on their way to a victory.
Gordon Lee collected 19 hits on the afternoon. Holt Roberts, Kade Cowan and Bo Rhudy all had four hits each. Roberts and Cowan each knocked in three runs, while Rhudy had two RBIs. Brodie Genter had three hits, while Blake Rodgers had two hits and a team-high five RBIs. Conner Whitman and Cooper Jackson both knocked in two runs.
Genter, Rhudy and Ty Forester combined for 10 strikeouts for Gordon Lee.
Levi Millsaps was 3-for-3 with an RBI for the Eagles. Dalton Fincher doubled and knocked in two runs, while Ethan Gilbert had one RBI.
Fincher took the loss on the hill for Chattanooga Valley.
Trion 18, Saddle Ridge 3
The Mustangs scored three runs in the top of the fourth inning, but it was too little, too late as they dropped an NGAC game at Trion on Thursday.
Cole Spears tripled and knocked in a run for Saddle Ridge. Jake Perry had an RBI-single. Kaden Kendrick also drove in a run for the Mustangs, while Isaiah Bowman added one hit.
Perry took the loss for Saddle Ridge. He allowed three hits and struck out two batters in 1.2 innings of work.