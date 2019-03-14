The Ringgold Tigers were able to manufacture a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh inning and claim an exciting 4-3 victory over visiting LaFayette in a North Georgia Athletic Conference game on Wednesday.
Two runs by LaFayette in the top of the sixth inning staked the Ramblers to a 3-1 lead. However, Ringgold would push across a run in the bottom of the sixth and then loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh on a hit batter, a Ty Gilbert single and a walk.
Ross Norman, who had two hits on the day, including a double, drove in a run with a fielder's choice before Gilbert sprinted home the game-winner following a LaFayette error.
Samuel Crew had a hit and drove in two runs, while he also started the game on the mound. He threw the first five innings, allowing one earned run on four hits and no walks with five strikeouts, but got no decision. Norman threw the final two innings in relief. He surrendered two earned runs on one hit and a walk with four strikeouts.
Zach Barrett pitched six innings for the Ramblers, giving up two runs - one earned - on three hits and two walks with nine strikeouts. He also went 1-for-3 at the plate.
Nick Adams hit a solo homer for LaFayette, while Zain Smith went drew a walk and scored once.
Heritage 10, Trion 2
A seven-run first inning was more than enough of a cushion to lift the Heritage Generals to a home victory over Trion Wednesday afternoon in Boynton.
Garrison May pitched three innings for Heritage. He allowed one earned run on four hits and two walks with one strikeout. Landon Skeen threw two innings, giving up an unearned run on one hit with five strikeouts, while J.J. Hunt pitched two hitless innings and struck out three batters.
Skeen also paced the offense with two hits and two RBIs on the day. Tyler Cheatwood had a hit and knocked in two runs. Brady Chandler and Taylor Vinson each had a hit and an RBI, while Gage Shaver also knocked a run.