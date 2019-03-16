Brock Donnahoo's walk-off single in the bottom of the fifth inning gave Lakeview a 10-9 victory over LaFayette on Friday in a game that was shortened to just five innings.
The Ramblers led 8-0 after the top of the second inning, but the Warriors would get back in the game with four-spots in both the second and third innings. They trailed 9-8 going into the final inning when Tilman Leonard tied the game with an RBI-single before Donnahoo's game-winner.
Jacob Gregg picked up the win on the mound for Lakeview, while Zach Barrett had three hits for LaFayette.
Lakeview 9, East Hamilton 6
The Warriors also faced East Hamilton out of Chattanooga in a non-conference game earlier in the day.
Dylan Blankenship went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and three runs scored. Tanner Mantooth doubled and drove in a run. Alex Cope and Carter Wilson had two RBIs each, while Carter Davis and Gabe Helton both had one RBI.
The games were played at the Jack Mattox Complex in Ringgold.
McCallie 7, Ringgold 1
The Tigers hosted the Blue Tornado on Friday afternoon and found offense tough to come by against the Chattanooga private school club.
Christian Smith had a double and scored the lone run for Ringgold on a Ross Norman RBI.
Norman pitched two innings, allowing two earned runs on three hits and three walks with two strikeouts. Brent Lee Raby gave up two earned on three hits and two walks in one inning with one strikeout. Deven Black threw two innings. He allowed an earned run on two hits and two walks with one strikeout, while Ty Gilbert threw two hitless innings, fanning two.
Gordon Lee 9, Trion 2
The Trojans scored multiple runs in the fourth and sixth innings to pull away and beat the Bulldogs. Nate Dunfee had three hits and three RBIs, including a two-run double in the fourth. Brodie Genter, Holt Roberts and Bo Rhudy all picked up RBIs in the sixth.
Rhudy finished with two hits and got the win on the hill with three innings of one-hit ball. He ended the game with four strikeouts. Blake Rodgers gave up one hits and one walk with seven strikeouts in four innings of relief. Colton Baker also had an RBI for Gordon Lee.