Ross Martin's RBI-single in the bottom of the seventh inning gave the LaFayette Ramblers a dramatic 8-7 home win over Lakeview on Thursday.
A Will Carroll RBI-double gave the Warriors a 1-0 lead in the first inning, but the Ramblers would tie things up in the second as Bryson Kelley singled to drive in Austin Tucker.
Lakeview regained the lead in the fifth on a Peyton Tipton RBI, but LaFayette would erupt for six runs in the home half of the inning to grab a seemingly comfortable 7-2 lead. Errors were the main culprit for the Warriors. Martin knocked in two runs with a single and Kendall Culbreth would pick up an RBI-single.
But remarkably, the LaFayette defense would return the favor in the top of the sixth as three of five runs scored on errors. Tipton picked up his second RBI of the day to knot the score at 7-7.
Lakeview would load the bases with no outs in the top of the seventh. However, Chase Landon would enter the game to pitch for the Ramblers as was able to escape the jam unscathed.
Then in the bottom of the seventh, Preston Alexander delivered a one-out single and stole second, setting the table for Martin's heroics.
Landon got the win for the Ramblers in relief of starter Cade Fisher. Fisher threw six innings, allowing seven runs - one earned - on four hits with two walks and eight strikeouts.
Dylan Blankenship started for the Warriors and went four innings, allowing a run on two hits and four walks with five strikeouts. Tipton took the loss. He pitched the final three innings, giving up seven runs - four earned - on six hits and a walk.
Ringgold 13, Ocoee 4
The Tigers trailed 4-0 after two innings on Thursday, but tied the game by the fourth inning and blew it open with nine combined runs over the fifth and sixth innings.
Brody Gann and Aiden Long each had two hits and two RBIs. Mason Parker had two hits and drove in one run, while Brent Bowman and Robbie Bates each had a hit and two RBIs. Kyle White and Ross Norman had one hit and one RBI apiece. Malachi Hill drove in a run and Mason Burt added a hit.
Burt threw four innings, allowing six hits and six strikeouts. He did not give up an earned run. Hudson Chandler pitched two innings, giving up no earned runs on two hits and three strikeouts. Norman gave up a hit and fanned one in one inning of work.
Ringgold (8-2 overall) will play Friday against Heritage at Seabolt Field at 5 p.m.
Dade County 6, Rossville 3
Zack Harrison had a big day for the Bulldogs in the loss, going 3-of-4 with a double and three stolen bases. He also pitched one inning and struck out two.
Chris Maddeaux had a double and an RBI. He threw five innings and struck out six. Hudson Couch, Aidan McGill and Dyllan Curtis all had a hit with one RBI. Ross added a hit. Curtis and Ethan Waters both stole a base, while Kayden Adams swiped two.
Trion 3, Saddle Ridge 0
The Bulldogs pushed home two runs in the fifth and one in the sixth to get past the Mustangs on Thursday.
Nick Radtke pitched well for Saddle Ridge in the loss. He went six innings, allowing just five hits and two walks with nine strikeouts. Aiden Cook, Dakota Catlett and Nick Neighbors all had hits for the Mustangs.