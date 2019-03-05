Catoosa County rivals Heritage and Lakeview thrilled fans on Tuesday afternoon with a very entertaining game that saw the Generals hang on for a 5-4 victory. The game was played at LFO High School.
The game was tied 1-1 after five innings when Heritage erupted for four runs on four hits, a walk and a Lakeview error. Zachary Barrett had a big two-run single in the frame, while Landen Skeen and Brady Chandler also had clutch RBI-singles.
But down to their final at-bat, the Warriors would find a way to rally. They would load the bases in the bottom of the seventh before manufacturing three runs to cut the Generals' advantage to one. Tres Brown and Randy Burr were both hit by pitches with the sacks full in between a fielder's choice off the bat of Alex Cope that also brought in a run.
However, that would be all Lakeview would get as Barrett, who began the inning on the mound in a relief role, got one final called strike three to slam the door on the comeback.
Barrett would be credited with the win. Skeen started the game and went three innings, striking out three Lakeview hitters, while Garrison May pitched the next three innings and finished with seven strikeouts. Skeen and Chandler both had two hits for Heritage.
For Lakeview, Brown, Cope, Carter Wilson and Gavin Miller each had singles in the loss. Dylan Blankenship threw the first 5.2 innings for the Red-and-White. He gave up five runs one seven hits. None of the runs were earned and he finished with 11 strikeouts. Eli Walker would strike out one batter in his 1.1 innings of work.
Ringgold 20, Rossville 0
The Tigers led 1-0 going into the top of the third inning, but erupted in the next two innings to score their first win of the season in a game played at Ridgeland High School on Tuesday.
Ty Gilbert had a pair of hits, scored three times and drove in four runs. Ross Norman also scored three times and drove in a pair, while Brentlee Raby, Sebastian Haggard and Myles Hudson also had two RBIs each.
Norman picked up the victory on the mound. He threw three innings, allowing just one hit and two walks with five strikeouts. Deven Black threw the final inning for the Tigers and finished with one strikeout.
Logan Fowler had the lone hit for the Bulldogs.