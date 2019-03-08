The Gordon Lee Trojans got a sacrifice fly off the bat of Brodie Genter to score Blake Rodgers in the sixth inning and the Navy-and-White got a combined shutout from three pitchers in a 1-0 win over Heritage on Thursday.
Kade Cowan (3 innings, 4 hits, 3 strikeouts), Bo Rhudy (1 inning, 2 strikeouts) and Rodgers (3 innings, 6 strikeouts) teamed up for the shutout, while Rodgers added a double at the plate.
Landon Skeen had two of Heritage's five hits.
Rossville 3, Lakeview 2
Hudson Couch and Jacob Holder both had two hits and an RBI as the Bulldogs got their first win of the year. Couch threw four innings, allowing an earned run on two hits and four walks with four strikeouts. Ethan Water gave up an earned run on a walk and three hits in three innings. He fanned five Warrior hitters.
Alex Cope had two hits for Lakeview, while Dylan Blankenship had both RBIs for the Warriors. Tanner Mantooth took the loss. He pitched six innings, allowing six hits and three runs with six strikeouts.
Ringgold 9, Trion 1
Christian Smith had three hits and drove in a team-high five runs as the Tigers (2-2 overall) moved to 2-0 in NGAC play, thanks in part to a five-run fifth inning. Ty Gilbert was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs scored.
Samuel Crew pitched four innings, giving up just one hit and striking out five. Myles Hudson walked two and surrendered a hit in one inning of work, while Deven Black gave up an unearned run on one hit in two innings on the mound. He struck out two batters.
LaFayette 15, Saddle Ridge 0
Zach Barrett threw a four-inning no-hitter with one walk and eight strikeouts in the Ramblers' victory. He also doubled at the plate and knocked in a pair of runs.
Kadin Smith had three hits and three RBIs. Nick Adams and Justin Cook both had two hits, while Cook, Sam Hall and Jathan Harding also had two RBIs each.