The Lakeview Warriors got four strong innings from Dylan Blankenship as they defeated Dade County, 8-0, in a Monday night game in Trenton that went just four innings.
Lakeview scored three times in both the first and fourth innings, while they tacked on two runs in the second. The Warriors finished with eight hits, including a double and a triple from Gabe Helton, who finished the day with five RBIs.
Tres Brown was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and one RBI, while Eli Walker and Blankenship both had one RBI apiece. Carter Wilson chipped in with a triple and Tanner Mantooth added a double.
Blankenship went all four innings on the hill, allowing just one hit and one walk with nine strikeouts.
North Whitfield 4, Ringgold 3
The visiting Tigers scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning, but could not complete the comeback as they fell one run short against the Pioneers in a non-conference game on Monday.
Samuel Crew went 2-for-4 with an RBI for Ringgold. Cade Tankersley had a double, scored a run and drove in a run. Christian Smith also had an RBI, while Ty Gilbert and Ross Norman both doubled in the loss.
Brent Lee Raby allowed one earned run on four walks and no hits in two innings of work. He finished with one strikeout. Myles Hudson pitched 1.1 innings. He surrendered two hits and three walks, but did not give up an earned run, while Deven Black went 2.2 innings. He allowed one earned run on two hits and one walk with one strikeout.
Ringgold (4-4) will play at Dade County on Tuesday.
LaFayette 10, Chattooga 2
The Ramblers got six strikeouts from pitcher Nick Adams in a home win over the Indians on Monday. Adams got the start and went three innings, allowing three walks and one hit, while giving up one unearned run.
Dawson Pendergrass would also pitch three scoreless innings. He allowed just two hits and fanned four batters without allowing a walk. Austin Tucker closed it out in the seventh, giving up an unearned run with one walk and one strikeout.
Offensively, Zain Smith had a pair of singles and drew a walk. Jathan Harding singled twice, scored once and knocked in a run, while Dawson Pendergrass walked, doubled, scored one run and picked up one RBI.