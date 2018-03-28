The Rossville Bulldogs got two hits each from Hudson Couch and Dyllan Curtis in a 13-2 victory over Chattanooga Valley Tuesday afternoon at Ridgeland High School.
Couch picked up an RBI in the win. Logan Fowler also drove in a run, while Zack Harrison plated a run on a double.
Austin Acuff had a pair of hits for the Eagles.
Chris Maddeaux struck out five in 3.1 innings for the Bulldogs to get the win, while Brian Kendrick took the loss for the Eagles. Jacob Ross also pitched for Rossville, fanning six in 2.2 innings.