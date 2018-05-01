Rossville pitcher Zack Harrison did not allow a hit and Dyllan Curtis came through with a huge bases-clearing hit in the top of the fifth inning to lift his team past Trion, 4-3, in a battle of the Bulldogs on Monday.
Curtis' three-run hit came with Trion owning a 2-1 lead after scratching out two runs in the fourth. Rossville had six total hits, including one each from Harrison, Hudson Couch, Chris Maddeaux, Jacob Ross and Kaden Adams, and committed three errors as a team.
Harrison pitched five innings, allowing a pair of earned runs on eight walks, but finished with six strikeouts.