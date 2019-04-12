The Rossville Bulldogs scored nine times in the top of the seventh inning and shut out the Saddle Ridge Mustangs in the bottom of the seventh to claim a wild 23-17 win in Rock Spring.
Chase Watkins had two hits, scored three times and drove in five runs for the Bulldogs. Logan Smith had three hits and knocked in four runs. Kayden Adams and J.D. Holder each had three hits and three RBIs. Ethan Waters also knocked in three runs for Rossville. Logan Fowler had two hits and two RBIs, while Hunter Estemeyer had one RBI.
Three pitchers saw action for the Bulldogs with Waters getting credit for the victory.
Cole Spears led the Mustangs with three hits, including a homerun. He finished with four RBIs. Jaxon Greene had one hit - a double - and he also finished with four RBIs. Jacob Bond knocked in two runs, while Haven Yancy and Dalton Griffin each had one RBI.
Griffin, one of four pitchers used by Saddle Ridge, was tagged with loss.