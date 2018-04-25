The North Georgia Athletic Conference will begin its annual baseball postseason tournament next week, but a potential preview of the championship series was held on Wednesday afternoon.
The two top teams in the league squared off on neutral turf of Ridgeland High School where the Ringgold Tigers would scratch out a run in the top of the seventh inning and pick up a 3-2 victory over Gordon Lee to earn the No. 1 seed for next week's tournament.
Ringgold took a 2-0 lead with solo runs in both the third and fourth innings, but the Trojans would cut the lead in half in the bottom of the fourth. Nate Dunfee singled, moved to third base on a two-base throwing error and scored on a perfect sacrifice squeeze bunt by Blake Rodgers.
Gordon Lee would tie things up an inning later as Dunfee delivered an RBI-triple just inside the rightfield line and just under the glove of a diving Aaron Elswick, who made a heroic attempt at the catch. However, Robbie Bates would come into the game to pitch and was able to strand Dunfee at third.
Bates saved a potential run in the bottom of the sixth as he snagged a hard-hit ground ball up the middle and tossed it to first base to end the inning and strand another Gordon Lee runner at second.
The Tigers would get a leadoff walk from Malachi Hill in the top of the seventh and Hill would beat out a throw to second base on a fielder's choice off the bat of Kyle White before Brent Bowman beat out a bunt single to load the bases. Mason Parker then recorded his second RBI of the day by drawing a walk to bring in the go-ahead run.
Gordon Lee got a nice 1-2-3 double play and a fly ball to center to strand two Tiger runners in scoring position, and they would open the bottom of the seventh with a Curtis Wells single to put the tying run on base.
But Hill would make two excellent running catches in left field before Bates would get one final groundout to end the game.
Mason Burt started the game on the mound for Ringgold, but got no decision. He threw 4.2 innings, allowing two earned runs on three hits with one strikeout. He was credited with one RBI, while White added a double in the victory.
Bates got the win with 2.1 innings of relief. He allowed just one hit and one walk. Bowman had a pair of hits, while Parker and Elswick added one each.
Garren Ramey started for the Trojans and threw 3.2 innings, giving up two walks and two earned runs, while striking out four. Dunfee had three of the four hits for Gordon Lee.
The Trojans will be the tournament's No. 2 seed when play gets underway on May 1.