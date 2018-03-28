Ringgold got two doubles and three RBIs from Aiden Long and two hits and four RBIs from Ross Norman in a 16-0 win over Saddle Ridge Tuesday afternoon at LaFayette High School.
Brody Gann had three hits, while Mason Parker and Mason Burt had two each for the Tigers (10-3, 5-1). Hudson Chandler doubled, while Alex Otting and Ty Gilbert each delivered a hit.
Brent Bowman threw two innings, striking out two, while Gilbert fanned one hitter in two innings on the hill.
Dakota Catlett had three strikeouts in three innings of work for the Mustangs.