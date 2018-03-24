The Ringgold Tigers scored early an often in a 13-0 victory over Heritage in a game played at Bill Womack Field on Friday night.
Mason Parker threw four innings and struck out four batters, while Robbie Bates had one strikeout in his one inning of work.
There was plenty of offense to go around for the Tigers (9-2, 4-1). Parker had two hits and drove in three, while Kyle White had three hits and drove in two. Brent Bowman finished with a pair of hits and a pair of RBIs, while Malachi Hill had two hits and knocked in a run.
Brody Gann and Hudson Chandler each had a hit and two RBIs. Bates collected two hits, while Ty Gilbert and Mason Burt had one hit apiece.
Heritage dropped to 2-3 with the loss.