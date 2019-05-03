The Ringgold Tigers will battle for an NGAC baseball title early next week after sweeping Catoosa County rival Heritage by identical 4-1 scores in the semifinals of the conference tournament on Thursday.
Ringgold 4, Heritage 1
In the opener, the Tigers scored solo runs in the bottom of the first and second innings and answered a solo run by the Generals in the top of the fourth with two more runs of their own in the bottom of the fifth.
Ringgold finished with eight hits in the game, including two each by Ross Norman and Myles Hudson. Both players also scored a run, while Hudson and Ty Gilbert had one RBI each.
Sam Crew pitched the first five innings. He allowed five hits and two walks with four strikeouts. The run he allowed was unearned. Norman threw the last two innings and walked two batters.
Landon Skeen had a pair of hits for Heritage. J.C. Armour also had a hit, while Max Owens knocked in the lone run of the game for the Generals.
Garrison May pitched 4.2 innings. He allowed three earned runs on seven hits. He did not walk a batter and finished with five strikeouts. Zachary Barrett pitched 1.1 innings of relief, allowing one hit and fanning two.
In Game 2, the Tigers jumped out to a 3-0 lead and tacked on an insurance run in the top of the seventh, while the Generals once again scored their only run in the fourth inning.
Crew was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Norman had a double and knocked in two runs, while Dawsyn Ware had a hit and an RBI.
Sebastian Haggard pitched four innings of four-hit ball. He allowed just the one earned run with one walk and three strikeouts. Norman pitched an inning of relief, giving up a hit, but striking out three, while Gilbert struck out five and walked one in two innings of work.
Armour and Gage Shaver had two hits each. Shaver had a double and an RBI, while Brady Chandler had the other hit for Heritage.
J.J. Hunt pitched the first three innings for the Generals. He gave up three earned runs on three hits and a walk with four strikeouts. Eli Totherow pitched three innings of two-hit ball with one strikeout, while Taylor Vinson gave up an unearned run on a walk and a hit in one inning of relief. He finished with three strikeouts.
Ringgold will travel to Gordon Lee on Monday for the first two games of the NGAC final, starting at 5 p.m. A third game, if needed, would be played on Tuesday.