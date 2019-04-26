The Ringgold Tigers got a five-inning combined no-hitter from Ross Norman and Ty Gilbert in a 10-0 win over the Chattanooga Patriots in Ringgold on Thursday.
Norman walked two batters and struck out five in three innings on the mound, while Gilbert walked three batters and fanned three hitters in two innings of work. Gilbert also led the way at the plate with three hits, including a double, and three RBIs.
Brent Lee Raby went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Sam Crew had a hit, scored once and drove in a run. Hudson Moss had a hit, while Conner Christopher and Jacob Garnica both added one RBI apiece.