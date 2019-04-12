The Ringgold Tigers got a two-out double by Ty Gilbert in the bottom of the ninth and Gilbert would score moments later to give the home team a 7-6 win over county rival Lakeview on Thursday.
Ringgold went up 6-2 after four runs in the bottom of the third inning, only to see the Warriors tie the game with four runs of their own in the top of the fifth.
Ross Norman had two doubles on the day for the Tigers. Samuel Crew doubled and knocked in a run. Bryson Bethune had two RBIs for Ringgold, while Dawsyn Ware collected one RBI.
Crew started the game on the mound and pitched 3.2 innings. He gave up two earned runs on two hits and four walks with seven strikeouts. Norman pitched the final 5.1 innings in relief. He gave up four unearned runs on two hits and a walk with six strikeouts.
Tres Brown got the start for Lakeview and went 2.2 innings, allowing six runs on six hits with one strikeout. Only two of the runs he allowed were earned. Dylan Blankenship fanned 10 Ringgold hitters in six innings of relief. He gave up just one earned run on two hits, but was saddled with a tough loss.
Brown had two hits, including a double, to go with two RBIs, while Carter Wilson doubled and knocked in two runs for Lakeview.