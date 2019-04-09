The Ringgold Middle School Tigers had just four hits on Tuesday night, but took advantage of six Westside errors and parlayed them all into a 10-1 victory in a non-conference game in Ringgold.
Ringgold did most of its damage in the bottom of the first as they put seven runs on the board. Ty Gilbert, Dawsyn Ware, Sam Crew and Brady Hermann all had singles, while Crew and Hermann had two RBIs each. Cade Tankersley, Myles Hudson and Jacob Garnica all had one RBI apiece.
Brent Lee Raby, Sebastian Haggard, Conner Christopher and Hudson all threw for the Tigers with Raby getting the victory. The quartet combined for 10 strikeouts.
The Tigers (9-4 overall) have a big NGAC game on Thursday against Lakeview at Ringgold. First pitch is set for 5 p.m.