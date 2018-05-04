The finals of the 2018 North Georgia Athletic Conference baseball tournament are set and it will be the top two teams in the regular season battling it out for the title.
No. 1 seeded Ringgold swept LaFayette, 12-3 and 5-3, on Thursday in one semifinal series, while No. 2 seeded Gordon Lee dispatched Dade County, 6-0 and 11-4, in the other series.
The Tigers will host the Trojans on Monday with a doubleheader at Seabolt Field. A third game, if needed, would be played on Tuesday back at Ringgold. No games will be played at Gordon Lee as the high school will be using the field in their second round state playoff series.
Ringgold defeated Gordon Lee, 3-2, in their only meeting this season. That win came last week.
Ringgold 12, LaFayette 3
In Game 1, the Tigers got four innings on the mound from Mason Burt in the victory. Burt gave up just two earned runs and struck out three. Ty Gilbert fanned three in two innings of relief, while Hudson Chandler allowed an earned run and struck out one in one inning of work.
Robbie Bates and Mason Parker had two hits each with Bates collecting an RBI. Gilbert and Aaron Elswick each had a hit and two RBIs, while Burt, Kyle White and Malachi Hill had one hit apiece and drove in a run. Brent Bowman also had a hit for the Tigers, while Brody Gann added one hit.
LaFayette got two hits and an RBI from Skylar Cepeda and a pair of hits from Lane White. Dawson Pendergrass had a big day at the plate with a single, a triple, two RBIs and a run scored. Ross Martin and Kendall Culbreth both scored one run.
Zach Barrett pitched three innings, giving up six runs - one earned - on five hits and a walk. Cepeda allowed four earned on three hits and two walks with one strikeout in two innings and Chase Landon would give up a run on two hits and a walk. He finished with two strikeouts.
Ringgold 5, LaFayette 3
Four pitchers combined for the win for the Tigers (17-6), who played as the visiting team in the nightcap. Bates struck out four in three innings, Parker had two strikeouts in one inning, while Parker, Chandler and Gilbert combined for no earned runs in four innings.
Elswick led the way with two hits and an RBI, while Gann and Parker each had a hit and drove in a run. Norman collected one RBI, while White and Burt each had a hit.
Cade Fisher went the distance on the mound for the Ramblers (13-8), giving up five runs - one earned - on six hits and six walks. He finished with 10 strikeouts and also went 3-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs and a run scored.
Barrett had two hits, including a double, and drove in one, while Pendergrass reached base twice on fielder's choices and scored twice.
Gordon Lee 6, Dade County 0
The Trojans took control in Game 1 with a five-run third inning and the combo of Garren Ramey, Cody McCutcheon and Hayden Brewer combined on a six-hit shutout.
Curtis Wells had two hits. Tnner Wilson and Dylan Crawford both had doubles, while Blake Rodgers and Zane Blaylock were both 1-for-3.
Gordon Lee 11, Dade County 4
Rodgers, Ethan Rider and Kade Cowan joined forces to allow just six hits in the nightcap with Rodgers earning the win with a five-strikeout performance. Rider fanned one batter during his time on the mound.
The Trojans took the early lead in the top of the first, but blew it wide open with eight runs in the fifth.
Cowan had a triple as one of his three hits. Nate Dunfee had two hits with a triple, while Crawford had two hits with a double. Rodgers, Ramey and Rider all had one hit each.