The Ringgold Tigers got a jump start on the 2019 baseball season with two games to start the week. However, Ringgold suffered tough losses in each, losing 6-5 at McCallie on Monday before a 7-4 home loss to Christian Heritage on Tuesday.
On Monday, Ross Norman and Christian Smith led the offense with two hits each, while Cade Tankersley had one. Norman also picked up an RBI.
On the mound, three pitchers were used. Deven Black allowed four earned runs in 1.2 innings with two strikeouts. Sam Crew fanned three in two innings of work and gave up just one earned run, while Norman threw 2.1 innings and struck out one without allowing an earned run.
The Lions from Dalton arrived at Ringgold the following day as the ribbon was cut on the Tigers' new ballpark. Five pitchers combined to not allow a single hit, but they also unfortunately surrendered 17 free bases (16 walks and one hit batsman) and the defense committed three errors in the loss.
Dawsyn Ware (0.2 innings), Ty Gilbert (1.1 innings), Myles Hudson (2 innings), Brent Lee Raby (2 innings) and Sebastian Haggard (1 inning) collectively struck out 10 batters with Gilbert and Hudson leading the way with three strikeouts apiece.
On offense, Gilbert had a pair of doubles, while Crew, Haggard and Ware all had one hit each.