The Ringgold Tigers scored nine times in the top of the fourth inning on Tuesday and made absolutely certain of the outcome by adding nine more runs in the top of the sixth as they pounded Dade County, 19-1, in an NGAC game in Trenton.
A total of 13 of Ringgold's 14 hits were singles. Dawsyn Ware had three of them while scoring twice and knocking in a pair of runs. Ty Gilbert had a single and a double and scored three times, while Ross Norman had two hits and drove in three runs.
Brady Hermann had two hits and one RBI. Samuel Crew was 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Conner Christopher knocked in two runs, while Cade Tankersley, Brent Lee Raby, Sebastian Haggard, Jacob Garnica and Braiden Bandy all had one RBI apiece.
Haggard picked up the victory on the mound. He went five innings, giving up one earned run on one hit with four strikeouts. Gilbert pitched one inning, striking out all three batters that he faced.
Ringgold is now 5-4 overall and 4-0 in the NGAC.