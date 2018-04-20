The Ringgold Tigers improved to 13-5 overall (7-1 in NGAC) with a 9-1 victory at Heritage on Friday afternoon.
Mason Parker had a huge game with two singles, a double, a triple, four RBIs and two strikeouts in two innings on the mound. Brent Bowman and Robbie Bates had two hits and two RBIs each. Kyle White had a double as one of his two hits. Aaron Elswick also added two hits and picked up one RBI, while Ty Gilbert, Mason Burt and Malachi Hill all had one hit apiece.
Hudson Chandler threw three innings, striking out three, while Bates fanned four in two innings of work.
Ringgold will take on Gordon Lee at 5 p.m. on Tuesday in Chickamauga in a game with big post-season implications.