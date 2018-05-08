After the top two teams in the North Georgia Athletic Conference faced off in a one-run contest just over a week ago, everyone expected two - or possibly three - close games between Ringgold and Gordon Lee when play began in the tournament finals Monday afternoon at Frank Seabolt Field in Boynton.
But to the delight of Tiger fans, and the shock of the Trojan faithful, exactly the opposite took place.
Top-seeded Ringgold jumped out to a 12-0 lead in the opener before going on to a 14-4 victory, and the Blue-and-White would polish things off with a stunning 17-2 victory in the nightcap to win the program's first NGAC title since the 2015 season.
"We came out hitting the ball much better tonight," said Ringgold head coach Tas Womack. "We hit the ball well the first time we played them (a 3-2 Ringgold win), but some of them went right at them. Tonight, we were able to find some holes and we were able to capitalize on anything they gave us.
"We know that they are a very good team and we knew we were going to have to play our best ball, so I'm glad to see that we did that. We've been talking all along about, hopefully, this being the time for us to peak and it certainly was. We've showed a lot of growth over the course of the year. We got much better as the year went on and I'm very proud of them."
This marked Ringgold's fourth consecutive appearance in the NGAC finals. Last year, the Tigers battled Catoosa County rival Heritage in a tight three-game series before having to settle for the runner-up trophy and Womack said winning it all was a much better feeling.
"Winning is something we expect to do and something we work our tails off to do," he added. "The kids that I have, they buy in to what we ask them to do in terms of hard work and unselfishness. It paid off for us and I'm glad to see us get this title."
