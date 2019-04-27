The Ringgold Tigers will go into the NGAC tournament as the No. 2 overall seed, but not before picking up two final non-conference wins over the weekend.
Ringgold 6, East Hamilton 3
Six different Tiger pitchers combined to allow just one earned run on four hits and seven walks with five strikeouts. Ross Norman had a double and an RBI, while four other Ringgold players had one single each. Dawsyn Ware and Bryson Bethune each drove in a run in the victory.
Ringgold 4, Ocoee 2
In Cleveland on Saturday, Norman had a double as one of his two hits as he finished with two RBIs in the victory. Ware, Ty Gilbert and Sam Crew had one single apiece, while Brent Lee Raby picked up one RBI.
Sebastian Haggard pitched three innings of four-hit ball. He gave up just two earned runs on two walks with two strikeouts. Gilbert pitched four innings of shutout ball. He allowed four hits and three walks with five strikeouts.
Ringgold will have a bye in the opening round of the NGAC tournament.