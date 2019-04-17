The Ringgold Tigers led 11-0 after three innings and picked up a 12-5 non-conference victory at East Hamilton on Tuesday.
Ty Gilbert had a double as one of his three hits. He finished with two RBIs and three runs scored, while also striking out six batters in two innings. Ross Norman was 2-for-4 with four RBIs. He allowed two earned runs on one hit with three strikeouts in one inning of relief.
Dawsyn Ware, Hudson Moss and Cade Tankersley all had one RBI each, while Sam Crew, Brent Lee Raby and Myles Hudson also pitched for the Tigers. That trio combined to walk two batters, allow three hits and strike out three in four innings.