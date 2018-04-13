Mason Burt gave up just two hits in a complete game victory and the Ringgold Tigers picked up a big late-season win at Lakeview on Friday, 7-0.
Burt struck out four batters and gave up only one walk, while he got errorless defense behind him all game long. He also helped himself with three hits and a pair of RBIs.
Kyle White had two of Ringgold's 10 hits, including a three-run triple in the second inning. Mason Parker had a hit and an RBI, while Robbie Bates, Brody Gann, Brent Bowman and Ross Norman all had one hit each as Ringgold improved to 12-5 overall and 7-1 in the NGAC.
The Tigers have assured themselves of a top three finish in the NGAC regular season. They will travel across state lines for a rematch with East Hamilton (Tenn.) on Tuesday.
Individual statistics for the Warriors had not been provided as of press time.