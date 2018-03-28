The Heritage Middle School baseball team sent 14 batters to the plate and exploded for nine runs in the bottom of the fourth inning Tuesday night, pulling away for a 10-0 win over visiting LaFayette.
Gage Shaver was 2-for-3 with three RBIs for the Generals. J.T. Eaton had a hit, scored twice and drove in two runs, while Landon Skeen was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Ryan Heet, J.J. Hunt, Mike Stokes and Hayden Hall also had solo RBIs in the win.
Skeen pitched all five innings of the run rule contest. He allowed just three hits and walked one with eight strikeouts.
Skylar Cepada took the loss for the Ramblers. He allowed eight hits and three walks in four innings, but just two earned runs due to several defensive errors by LaFayette.
Cade Fisher, Case Davis and Bryson Kelley each had a single for the Ramblers.