The Gordon Lee Middle Trojans made the quick trip to Boynton on Tuesday afternoon and brought their bats with them.
Gordon Lee pounded out 19 hits in a 16-5 victory over the Generals. Heritage had rallied to tie the game, 5-5, in the fifth inning, but the Trojans responded with a nine-run outburst in the top of the sixth to put the game away.
Kade Cowan and Curtis Wells both collected four hits in the win. Tanner Wilson had three hits, including a double in the sixth inning, while Holt Roberts and starting pitcher Brodie Genter each added two hits.
Garren Ramey also doubled, while Blake Rodgers, Cody McCutcheon and Ethan Rider each had singles in the win. McCutcheon got the win on the hill, allowing two hits and striking four in three innings of relief. Rodgers also pitched and fanned three Heritage hitters.
J.T. Eaton and Tyler Cheatwood had two hits apiece for the Generals.