The Gordon Lee Trojans came into Monday's doubleheader with Ringgold needing two wins to claim an unbeaten season and a conference tournament title.
At the end of the night, only one of those goals remained intact.
After coasting to a run-rule victory in Game 1, the Trojans' attempt for an unbeaten season was derailed by the Tigers in Game 2, meaning a winner-take-all showdown will be played on Tuesday to decide the 2019 North Georgia Athletic Conference baseball tournament champion.
Gordon Lee 13, Ringgold 3
Game 1 saw the Trojans jump out to a 7-0 lead after putting up five runs in the first inning alone. Conner Whitman had the big hit with a two-run double.
The Tigers chopped the lead down to 8-3 by the top of the fourth, but the Trojans would get one run back in the bottom of the inning before scoring four times in the bottom of the fifth to end the game on the run rule. Cooper Jackson provided the final blow with a walk-off single.
Bo Rhudy went 4-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored for Gordon Lee. Kade Cowan had three hits and knocked in three runs, while Nate Dunfee picked up an RBI to go with his three hits. Holt Roberts finished the game 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs and three runs scored, while Brodie Genter had a hit and scored twice.
Blake Rodgers got the victory on the mound. He threw the first three innings, allowing one earned run on five hits and two walks and finishing with five strikeouts. Genter pitched the final two innings, walking one and fanning two.
Ross Norman took the loss for Ringgold. He gave up two earned runs on six hits and four walks in two innings of work. Myles Hudson also allowed two earned runs on six hits in two innings of work. He struck out one batter, while Brent Lee Raby pitched the fifth. He gave up three earned runs on four hits with one walk.
Hudson led the Tigers' offense with a pair of singles. Ty Gilbert and Dawsyn Ware each had a single and an RBI, while Hudson Moss also picked up a single.
Ringgold 5, Gordon Lee 4
In the nightcap, the Trojans - playing as the visiting team - were nursing a 3-1 lead after the top of the fifth inning, thanks to an RBI-triple by Rhudy in the first and a two-out RBI-single by Genter in the fifth. Dunfee also scored on a wild pitch in the third.
The Tigers would cut the lead to 3-2 in the bottom of the fifth as two hit batsmen and an error loaded the bases for Ware, who drew a timely walk.
Then in the bottom of the sixth, Ringgold manufactured two more runs, again without the benefit of a hit. They drew two walks in the inning, advanced a runner on a fielder's choice and took advantage of two errors, one of which scored Sam Crew with the tying run. Conner Christopher later delivered a sacrifice fly to bring in Brady Hermann with the go-ahead run.
Dunfee would draw a one-out walk in the top of the seventh. He stole second before moving to third after tagging up on a flyball. Genter then dropped in a bloop single to right to bring in Dunfee with the tying run. A double and a walk would load the bases for Gordon Lee, but Gilbert, the Tiger pitcher, ended the threat by picking off a runner at second base for the third out.
Two more walks and an Gordon Lee error would load the bases for Ringgold in the bottom of the seventh before Hermann worked his way for a final walk that brought in the game-winner.
Gilbert and Ware had the only hits of the game for Ringgold (17-8), both singles, while Norman and Moss were also credited with RBIs in the victory.
Crew started on the mound and pitched the first 4.2 innings. He gave up three earned runs on five hits and three walks with one strikeout. Gilbert pitched the rest of the way and earned the victory. He allowed one earned run on two hits and three walks with three strikeouts.
Genter was 3-for-4 with two RBIs for Gordon Lee (16-1) in Game 2. Rhudy had a double to go with his triple, while Cowan was 2-for-4 with a double.
Rhudy pitched the first three innings. He gave up an earned run on two hits and one walk. Cowan pitched the next three innings. He allowed three unearned runs on three walks and two strikeouts, while Dunfee walked three batters and struck out one in his inning of relief. The run he allowed was unearned.
The Trojans' defense committed six errors in Game 2 after the Tigers committed six errors in the opener.
Game 3 is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. on Tuesday back at Gordon Lee. The winner will claim the 2019 NGAC title.