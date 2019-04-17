Wyatt Blevins went 2-for-3 and knocked in a pair of runs, but it was not enough for the Saddle Ridge Mustangs on Tuesday as they dropped a 13-2 home decision to Dade County.
Blevins suffered the loss on the mound. He pitched five innings, allowing four earned runs and striking out six batters.
Cole Spears had a double and pitched one inning of relief, giving up two earned runs and striking out one. Jacob Bond also had a single and a stolen base for the Mustangs, who will play at Trion on Thursday.