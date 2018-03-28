An Aidan McGill RBI-single in the bottom of the seventh inning lifted the Rossville Bulldogs to a dramatic 3-2 victory over Heritage at Rossville City Park on Wednesday.
Zack Harrison had a big game for the Bulldogs as he fanned nine batters in seven innings of work. He walked six batters, but limited the Generals to just five hits. He also went 2-for-3 at the plate and scored a run.
Jacob Ross had two hits and scored once for Rossville. Ethan Waters had a hit and an RBI, while Dyllan Curtis was 1-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI.
Heritage took the lead with a solo run in the top of the fifth on a Landon Skeen RBI-single, but Waters' RBI in the bottom of the sixth would tie the game, 1-1. An RBI-double off the bat of J.J. Hunt would bring in Ryan Heet with the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh, but the Generals' lead would not last.
Ross led off the seventh with a single and swiped second base before scoring on a hit by Curtis. A catcher's interference call and a walk would load them up for McGill, who came through with the final run-scoring hit for the Bulldogs.
Hayden Hall and J.T. Eaton also had hits for the Generals.
Mike Stokes pitched four innings of one-hit ball with five strikeouts. Trey Weldon gave up three runs - two earned - on six hits and walk with three strikeouts in two innings of work. Bryson Greene walked one and allowed one hit. The run he allowed was unearned.