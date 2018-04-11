The Lakeview Middle School Warriors spotted visiting Saddle Ridge a run in the top of the first inning on Tuesday, but answered with a six-spot in the bottom of the inning and went on to beat the Mustangs, 12-1, in a five-inning contest in Fort Oglethorpe.
Dylan Blankenship had a double and drove in two runs for the Warriors in the win. Gavin Lyles also had two RBIs, while Wayne Dayton, Alex Dayton and Chris Kelley each drove in one run.
Dakota Catlett had a hit and an RBI for Saddle Ridge, while Preston Woodard and Wyatt Blevins also added singles.
Peyton Tipton recorded the win for Lakeview. He scattered three hits, walked five and fanned five in five innings, while the one run he gave up was earned.
Catlett started on the mound, but lasted just 1.2 innings after allowing seven earned runs. Nick Radtke gave up five runs - one earned - in three innings of work. He did not allow a hit and Lakeview had just four total hits in the game, but the Warriors were able to advantage of 14 walks issued by the Mustangs.