After a pair of wins on Friday, the Lakeview Warriors got in two more games on Saturday, but only managed a split against Christian Heritage and conference foe LaFayette.
Lakeview 9, Christian Heritage 8
Despite four errors, the Warriors were able to pull out the victory against the Lions. Aiden Crawford went 2-for-3, including a clutch two-out, two-strike, two-run single as part of a six-run third inning.
Grayden Johnson and Manning Trusley both had two RBIs in the win, while Carson Goff, Tilman Leonard and Nathaniel Samples each had one RBI.
Crawford allowed two earned runs on two hits and a walk in two innings, finishing with three strikeouts. Trusley gave up two earned runs on two hits and three walks with one strikeout in one inning on the mound, while Brock Donnahoo gave up an earned run on two walks and no hits in one inning.
LaFayette 8, Lakeview 4
The Ramblers fell behind 2-0 after the top of the first inning, but scored five times in the bottom of the inning to take the lead for good.
Michael Hamilton led LaFayette with three hits, including a double, and two RBIs.
Leonard had three RBIs in the loss, while Samples knocked in one run.